'The palace signed off on us moving to South Africa': Harry & Meghan in final Netflix episodes

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of Britain's royal family.

Below are quotes from the series:

HARRY ON MEGHAN'S MISCARRIAGE

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” he said, referring to the British tabloid newspaper. “I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy — how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

HARRY ON HIS RELATIONS WITH HIS FAMILY

“It was hard. Especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral. But we did.

“And I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never going to get genuine accountability or genuine apology. My wife and I, we're moving on. We're focused on what's coming next.”

HARRY ON RIFT WITH HIS BROTHER WILLIAM

“William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office and we made an agreement we would never let that happen to our office.

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading. To see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”

HARRY ON THE MISSED OPPORTUNITY BY THE ROYALS

“Anyone inside that system, whether it's my family, whether it's staff, whether it's PR, whoever it is, has missed an enormous opportunity with my wife and how far that would go globally.”