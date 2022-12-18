Art
Bringing 100 years of black and African art to the fore
Zeitz MOCAA’s ‘When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting’ contextualises the history and modernity of black existence
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By James Sey
There’s been much anticipation in the art world for the new survey exhibition at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town. Years in the making, the internationally significant showing features nearly 200 works by 154 artists from 28 countries, the art loaned by 73 institutional and private lenders in 26 countries...
Art
Bringing 100 years of black and African art to the fore
Zeitz MOCAA’s ‘When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting’ contextualises the history and modernity of black existence
There’s been much anticipation in the art world for the new survey exhibition at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town. Years in the making, the internationally significant showing features nearly 200 works by 154 artists from 28 countries, the art loaned by 73 institutional and private lenders in 26 countries...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos