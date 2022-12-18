Champagne and glory for Gazoo Racing at the Killarney 9-Hour

A last outing for our racing man in 2022 proves pretty spectacular

Thirty eight cars qualified for last weekend’s Killarney 9-Hour endurance race. Everything from ultra-rapid Audi R8 GT3 racers costing four times as much as their showroom siblings right down to a second-generation Mazda MX-5, modified for less money than it takes to buy two sets of tyres for the purpose-built German racer. There was also a clutch of V8-powered Backdraft Cobras, a handful of Ginetta G55s, a smattering of BMW 3 Series boosted to the max and numerous VW Polo SupaCup cars. Oh, and a pair of Toyota GR Yaris Cup cars that me and five other motoring journalists spent the year racing in the National Extreme Festival. ..