Four politicians who traded their fancy suits for chilled vibes this year

18 December 2022 - 12:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa proudly supported local when he rocked a pair of Bathu sneakers.
Image: Bloomberg

This year politicians were seen trading their formal shoes and fancy suits for clothing the public had never seen them in. 

From President Cyril Ramaphosa to businessman-turned-politician Duduzane Zuma, they had scores buzzing. 

Ramaphosa in custom Bathu sneakers 

A video of Ramaphosa showing off his custom Bathu sneakers went viral on social media, with many giving him props for showing love for the local brand.

In the video shared by the brand’s owner, Theo Baloyi, Ramaphosa said he was impressed by the design and how the sneakers even had his initials.

“I am very cool, look at me,” joked Ramaphosa as he strutted about in his new kicks. “If they could see me now!”

Baloyi thanked the president for supporting his business.

“The first citizen in Bathu MojaX ... Walk your journey. Thank you, Mr President,” he wrote.

WATCH | Ramaphosa swaps his fancy shoes for a pair of custom Bathu sneakers

'I am very cool, look at me," said Ramaphosa as he strutted around in his new kicks.
3 months ago

Jacob Zuma in Drip Footwear

Zuma was seen showing support for local sneaker brand Drip Footwear.

In snaps shared by his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the former president can be seen dripped in black Drip Footwear sneakers with black formal trousers and a white T-shirt that reads: “Manxamalala asibhukule [Nxamalalas, let’s dive in]".

Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana said seeing Zuma in his sneakers “fulfils” him. 

“Seeing [former] president Zuma rocking Drip fulfils me. I had the pleasure of speaking to him on the phone too. Super cool and a Drip King. Check the phones. I am humbled,” he said. 

Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks

Many called for Tito to now wear takkies.
3 months ago

Malema donned in all-white

EFF leader Julius Malema traded his red and black uniform for an all-white outfit while with his wife, Mantoa, in Spain at the wedding of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter.

In a video shared online, Malema was seen behind the decks, DJing while a crowd danced.

Pictures of him in sunny Spain and popping bottles also went viral.

Malema described his trip as “chilled” on Podcast and Chill with MacG and Sol Phenduka.

“It was so chilled. I went there with my wife. We’d wake up, [have] breakfast and just chill.

“South Africans were worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife when they've got so many problems. I’m not their president. They’ve elected their own government and got the government they deserve.”

Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain

EFF leader Julius Malema is living his best life and partying it up in Ibiza, Spain, with Amapiano DJs, Major League.
5 months ago

Duduzane in shorts

ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma traded his fancy suit for shorts and a black rubbish bag to help clean up a neighbourhood in rainy Newlands East, Durban, after the deadly floods earlier this year. 

“No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done. A lot of people like talking but very few can do. It’s all about action,” said Zuma in a video where he was seen working with others to clean up the area.

He was applauded by some for “making back-breaking work look easy”.

WATCH | 'Future ANC president' Duduzane Zuma making 'back-breaking work look easy'

"No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done," said Duduzane Zuma.
10 months ago

