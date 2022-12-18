Lifestyle

'The Fabelmans': Spielberg reels it out for his parents

The director's latest offering, 'The Fabelmans', focuses on his early life

18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Heather Voster

A deeply personal portrait of a 20th-century American childhood, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that shaped the filmmaker’s life and career. A universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams, it is an exploration of love, artistic ambition, sacrifice and moments of discovery that allow us to see the truth about ourselves and our parents with clarity and compassion...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'The palace signed off on us moving to South Africa': Harry & Meghan in final ... Lifestyle
  2. What’s Christmas without trifle? Foodie shares three must-try recipes Food
  3. Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel Lifestyle
  4. Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy Lifestyle
  5. ‘Great South African Bake Off’ finalist Gerrard Kistanna is more than a foodie Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech