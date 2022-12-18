'The Fabelmans': Spielberg reels it out for his parents
The director's latest offering, 'The Fabelmans', focuses on his early life
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Heather Voster
A deeply personal portrait of a 20th-century American childhood, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that shaped the filmmaker’s life and career. A universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams, it is an exploration of love, artistic ambition, sacrifice and moments of discovery that allow us to see the truth about ourselves and our parents with clarity and compassion...
