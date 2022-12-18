Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

‘The Resort’ & ‘The Recruit’: Five things to stream right now

Movies and shows to binge on this weekend

18 December 2022 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

BARDOT: FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'The palace signed off on us moving to South Africa': Harry & Meghan in final ... Lifestyle
  2. What’s Christmas without trifle? Foodie shares three must-try recipes Food
  3. Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel Lifestyle
  4. Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy Lifestyle
  5. ‘Great South African Bake Off’ finalist Gerrard Kistanna is more than a foodie Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech