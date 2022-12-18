Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

‘The Resort’ & ‘The Recruit’: Five things to stream right now

Movies and shows to binge on this weekend

18 December 2022 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
A scene from 'Bardot: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'.
Image: Supplied

BARDOT: FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS

Oscar-winning Birdman and The Revenant director Alejandro G Iñárritu returns to his native Mexico for this self-reflexive, high-rolling, Fellini-style tale of a journalist turned documentary filmmaker who returns home from his base in Los Angeles. There he’s forced to take a long, hard look in the mirror to come to grips with his past and his relationship to his Mexican identity. 

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: Two-and-a-half hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Bardot: False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths'.

THE RESORT

An entertaining mystery caper comedy in which a complacently married couple makes a trip to the Yucatan for their wedding anniversary, only to find the spark that’s missing in their relationship lit by the quest to solve a bizarre, unsolved mystery in the jungle.

Where to stream it: Prime Video

How much time you’ll need to binge it: Four-and-a-half hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'The Resort'.

RAMY SEASON 3

Ramy Youssef’s biographical comedy about the fish-out-of-water experiences of American Muslims continues to be one of the sharpest and smartest culture-clash shows around, as he tackles potentially difficult topics with charm, depth, humour and deserved self-confidence. 

Where to stream it: Showmax

How much time you’ll need to binge it: Five hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Ramy Season three'.

HEELS

A satisfyingly layered drama about the rivalry between two brothers in the world of small-town pro-wrestling in rural Georgia that offers plenty of insight into the universal themes of brotherhood, family and ambition, while also shining a light on the details of the sport.

Where to stream it: Showmax

How much time you’ll need to binge it: Eight hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Heels'.

THE RECRUIT

Doug Liman directs this light-touch caper set in the world of the modern-day CIA, which follows the adventures of a young, cocky agency lawyer who gets far more than he bargained for when he’s asked to deal with the case of a former asset who threatens to expose everything she knows unless she’s released from prison.

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: Eight hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'The Recruit'.

