‘The Resort’ & ‘The Recruit’: Five things to stream right now

BARDOT: FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS
Oscar-winning Birdman and The Revenant director Alejandro G Iñárritu returns to his native Mexico for this self-reflexive, high-rolling, Fellini-style tale of a journalist turned documentary filmmaker who returns home from his base in Los Angeles. There he’s forced to take a long, hard look in the mirror to come to grips with his past and his relationship to his Mexican identity.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: Two-and-a-half hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Bardot: False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths'.
THE RESORT
An entertaining mystery caper comedy in which a complacently married couple makes a trip to the Yucatan for their wedding anniversary, only to find the spark that’s missing in their relationship lit by the quest to solve a bizarre, unsolved mystery in the jungle.
Where to stream it: Prime Video
How much time you’ll need to binge it: Four-and-a-half hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Resort'.
RAMY SEASON 3
Ramy Youssef’s biographical comedy about the fish-out-of-water experiences of American Muslims continues to be one of the sharpest and smartest culture-clash shows around, as he tackles potentially difficult topics with charm, depth, humour and deserved self-confidence.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: Five hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Ramy Season three'.
HEELS
A satisfyingly layered drama about the rivalry between two brothers in the world of small-town pro-wrestling in rural Georgia that offers plenty of insight into the universal themes of brotherhood, family and ambition, while also shining a light on the details of the sport.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: Eight hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Heels'.
THE RECRUIT
Doug Liman directs this light-touch caper set in the world of the modern-day CIA, which follows the adventures of a young, cocky agency lawyer who gets far more than he bargained for when he’s asked to deal with the case of a former asset who threatens to expose everything she knows unless she’s released from prison.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: Eight hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Recruit'.
