Jane Fonda says news of her cancer being in remission ‘best birthday present ever’

19 December 2022 - 11:19 By Lisa Richwine
Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 on Wednesday, says her cancer is in remission.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 on Wednesday, says she received an early birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer is in remission.

Fonda disclosed in September that she was undergoing chemotherapy for what she said was a treatable form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She said she has now discontinued chemo.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” Fonda wrote on Instagram.

She called it the “best birthday present ever”.

Fonda has worked in film and television for more than six decades, winning Oscars for roles in 1971 movie Klute and 1978′s Coming Home. This year, she starred in the final season of Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

Off screen, Fonda has advocated for various causes and is currently pushing for policies to curb climate change. 

Reuters

