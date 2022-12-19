‘Should I step down?’ — Elon Musk asks Twitter users in poll

Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking users whether he should step down as head of the company, adding he would abide by the results.
Almost 12-million users had participated in the poll, with 56.3% voting in favour of him stepping down and about five hours remaining before it closed on Monday.
The billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the results said he should.
Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said: “There is no successor”.
Musk told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.
The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.
Minutes before that poll, Musk apologised and tweeted: “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes.”
A few hours later, an official Twitter account started a separate poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms.
The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: “Why?”
In a reply to another user posting about the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said: “Doesn’t make sense”.
Short video-platform TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, was not included in the list.
Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions.
The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off about half its workforce while seesawing on how much to charge for subscription service Twitter Blue.
Musk on Saturday reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists who were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.
His decision to lift that suspension followed the results of a Twitter poll he had issued, in which most respondents voted for the journalists' accounts to be restored immediately.
The initial suspension of those accounts was heavily criticised by government officials, advocacy groups and several journalism organisations, with some saying Twitter was jeopardising press freedom.
Reuters
