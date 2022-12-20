It comes in at R1,062,000. That used to be what consumers paid for the full-cream BMW M3 and M4 models back in 2014. Indeed, that R1m mark is no longer the preserve of high-end performance cars, but now represents entry into a middle-to-upper league of sporting offerings.
Motoring Review
M240i xDrive is one of Bimmer’s best
Image: Supplied
Towards the end of 2007, BMW launched its 1-Series coupé on local shores. The model reincarnated the spirit of the '02 range of vehicles built between 1966 and 1977: compact, three-box executive cars with a sporty flavour.
You might recall hits like the 2002; one of the nameplates that cemented BMW as a purveyor of fun, dynamic automobiles aimed at driving enjoyment, not merely A-to-B transportation.
The modern 1-Series coupé was a hit. And its pedigree grew stronger when the 1M was launched soon after. Obviously, they could not call it an M1 (that name was taken by the original wedge-shaped M-car from yesteryear). Syntax aside, the 1M went down as an instant classic, coveted by enthusiasts, with specimens today costing twice as much as what it went for new.
Fans of BMW are undoubtedly pleased that the spirit of the '02 family lives on, now in the form of the 2-Series coupé. We recently had a go in what is the flagship of the range, until the M2 is officially released. That is the M240i xDrive.
Image: Supplied
It comes in at R1,062,000. That used to be what consumers paid for the full-cream BMW M3 and M4 models back in 2014. Indeed, that R1m mark is no longer the preserve of high-end performance cars, but now represents entry into a middle-to-upper league of sporting offerings.
Still, buyers will find that the M240i xDrive punches above its weight. For some, it might be all the performance they ever need. Output from its 3.0-litre, turbocharged motor is nothing to be scoffed at. Producing 285kW, it offers a substantial 35kW more than its predecessor. Torque meanwhile is rated at 500Nm. The 0-100km/h dash is dispatched in a rather expedient 4.3 seconds, while transmission is handled by an eight-speed automatic unit.
Under hard acceleration, the six-cylinder BMW has an addictive, rich acoustic character, a lot more natural than the synthesised notes featured in four-cylinder rivals. Around town the bellow of the motor is present, but subtle. On the acceleration front, it certainly feels as brisk as the quoted sprint time suggests. You might find yourself merging onto freeways with more enthusiasm than required. Gaps in traffic are seized with conviction.
Image: Supplied
So how does the addition of all-wheel drive alter its nature? The old one was lively in the tail, which, if you ask owners, was a virtue and not a hindrance. Buyers who are partial to sideways theatrics may be disappointed. But the average driver who wants to cover ground quickly and confidently, even in the wet, will find the adhesion offered by xDrive to be most welcome.
But beware before you let your guard down completely, because in the most extreme setting, with the electronic safety net folded away, a shimmy from the rear will remind you that this is still very much a lively instrument.
Rolling on standard 19-inch alloys, the ride is expectedly firm, but not jarring. BMW seems to get the balance between a dynamic feel and daily comfort spot on in its more spirited offerings and the 2-Series is no different. The cabin is textbook BMW M Sport, with a chunky three-spoke wheel, supportive seats and novel touches like a blue, red and white graphic on the door panels, representing the iconic Motorsport stripes.
Image: Supplied
In times of late, the manufacturer has been the subject of comments that are not always kind. With goofy grilles, odd styling approaches and other brow-raising moves, the firm copped criticism as it moved away from some of the core values that defined it. But the 2-Series is about as traditional a BMW as you can have in 2022, save for hardcore M products like the M4 CSL.
