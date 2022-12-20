Confirming its involvement in the production, the foundation explained the series would feature “compelling interviews with some of the world's most respected and effective leaders from different walks of life, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela”.
Sussexes partner with Netflix, Mandela foundation for ‘Live to Lead’ doccie
Siya Kolisi, Albie Sachs, Ruth Bader Ginsburg set to feature in seven-episode series
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Just days after the release of their highly-anticipated docuseries on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan have released a trailer for another project with the streaming giant, inspired by the late statesman Nelson Mandela.
On Monday, Netflix released a trailer for Live To Lead which will premiere on December 31 exclusively on the streaming service.
The 1:39-second long clip features the likes of the late American jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, iconic activist Gloria Steinem, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs and climate change activist Greta Thunberg among others.
It kicks off with the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, explaining how Mandela inspired the making of the series with a quote, “what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived” while his wife Meghan continues with “it is what difference we have made to the lives of others”.
This while clips of Kolisi, Steinem and Ginsburg at various events play in the background.
The seven-episode docuseries is a collaboration between the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Blackwell & Ruth and Archewell Productions.
WATCH | 'Live to Lead' trailer.
Confirming its involvement in the production, the foundation explained the series would feature “compelling interviews with some of the world's most respected and effective leaders from different walks of life, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela”.
“Over the past few decades we’ve seen a proliferation of destructive leaders who, for instance, control power by closing borders, disseminating misinformation and stoking fear of people considered to be ‘other’. We feel that there is a crisis of leadership at many societal levels globally.
“With Live to Lead we want to inspire a new generation of leaders — leaders that earn respect and trust through the practice of their principles and their commitment to creating power for people, not themselves,” the organisation said.
The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang echoed this, saying, “with the world in the state that it is in, trying to heal from a global pandemic, with the rise of populism and misinformation, the need for effective leadership is critical.
“Live to Lead was made to contribute towards inspiring better leaders, ones that are committed to ending poverty and inequity and who show the lead in making the just society of Nelson Mandela’s dreams.”
