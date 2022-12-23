The good, the bad and the ugly: An A-Z of 2022
These are the things we hated and loved about this year
23 December 2022 - 00:03 By Ufrieda Ho
This was 2022: smiling without masks, still cursing at the failures that bring load-shedding upon us, hurrahs for baguettes and Wordle streaks to maintain. ..
The good, the bad and the ugly: An A-Z of 2022
These are the things we hated and loved about this year
This was 2022: smiling without masks, still cursing at the failures that bring load-shedding upon us, hurrahs for baguettes and Wordle streaks to maintain. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos