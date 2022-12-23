‘The Woman King’, ‘Navalny’: The best films and documentaries of 2022
Our movie buff gives us the good guide
23 December 2022 - 00:02
In a year when much rode on dependable, overblown franchise, big-screen spectacle to rescue the movie business from the ravages of the pandemic, it was disappointingly predictable that offerings on the local circuit were predominantly confined to safe, moneymaking, superhero and fantasy films that did little to stretch the intellect or push the boundaries of the art form. ..
‘The Woman King’, ‘Navalny’: The best films and documentaries of 2022
Our movie buff gives us the good guide
In a year when much rode on dependable, overblown franchise, big-screen spectacle to rescue the movie business from the ravages of the pandemic, it was disappointingly predictable that offerings on the local circuit were predominantly confined to safe, moneymaking, superhero and fantasy films that did little to stretch the intellect or push the boundaries of the art form. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos