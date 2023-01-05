Lifestyle

Struggling with post-holiday sugar cravings? Here are some healthy hacks

05 January 2023 - 09:36
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor

The festive season is over, and as we return to work and school we may bring a pesky craving for sugar back with us...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute: reports Lifestyle
  2. Phala-phala, pronouns and load-shedding: 5 times Nando's grabbed the headlines ... Lifestyle
  3. Ouch: Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow ... Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  5. SA fails to keep it up as it loses PornHub top 20 spot Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election