Lifestyle

Astrology

A new year, a new you: what the stars have in store for you in 2023

The cosmic chessboard is being rearranged. With so many of our planetary biggies shifting focus, our lives will be different by the end of the year. Are we ready to leap into the unknown?

08 January 2023 - 00:02 By LINDA SHAW
Linda Shaw Columnist

Yes, it’s true. It’s the happy people who get what they want. It’s the courageous who attract abundance. It’s the loving who are loved. So how’s your elemental balance? Are you fiery, excitable and mildly deranged, or watery, wet and seductive? The point is, it’s still a year of abundance. But abundance means different things to different people. What’s your version? ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fashion resolutions from local gurus The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute: reports Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  4. Which is best, olive or sunflower oil? Food
  5. Got 10 minutes? Upgrade and get your next iPhone on the same day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election