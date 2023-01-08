Lifestyle

Adaptive clothing: My battle to find fashion that fits my needs

People with disabilities find it difficult to wear off-the-rack clothing and shoes

08 January 2023 - 00:00 By Tracy Cohen

When I was maid-of-honour at my sister’s wedding, I wasn’t fussed about the dress I’d wear. Instead, I worried about what shoes would suit my feet and go with the dress. I searched far and wide, but could find nothing. The despondency I felt was soul-destroying. I had to resort to buying white sneakers and spraying them to match the colour of my outfit. I substituted the laces for delicate ribbons to add some femininity to the casual shoes. If only my problem ended there — after a while my feet started to hurt and I had to change into slippers, hardly a Cinderella moment. They looked nothing like the fairy-tale princess’s elegant heels. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Jumbo box braids, luxury copper: Keep the party going with these hairstyles The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. It’s party season: Essential looks to bring out your inner party girl The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Unathi, Keke, Elsa: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. Fashion resolutions from local gurus The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute: reports Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  4. Which is best, olive or sunflower oil? Food
  5. Got 10 minutes? Upgrade and get your next iPhone on the same day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election