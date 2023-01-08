Adaptive clothing: My battle to find fashion that fits my needs
People with disabilities find it difficult to wear off-the-rack clothing and shoes
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By Tracy Cohen
When I was maid-of-honour at my sister’s wedding, I wasn’t fussed about the dress I’d wear. Instead, I worried about what shoes would suit my feet and go with the dress. I searched far and wide, but could find nothing. The despondency I felt was soul-destroying. I had to resort to buying white sneakers and spraying them to match the colour of my outfit. I substituted the laces for delicate ribbons to add some femininity to the casual shoes. If only my problem ended there — after a while my feet started to hurt and I had to change into slippers, hardly a Cinderella moment. They looked nothing like the fairy-tale princess’s elegant heels. ..
