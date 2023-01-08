Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | Hobnobbing with the influential, not just the ‘influencers’

The last hurrah of the holidays was a tasteful, strictly blue and white affair at The L’Ormarins Kings Plate

08 January 2023 - 00:01

It is hailed as one of the world’s most prestigious horse races, with its origins traced back to 1861 when Queen Victoria donated a silver plate and 500 sovereigns to the South African Turf Club...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fashion resolutions from local gurus The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute: reports Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  4. Which is best, olive or sunflower oil? Food
  5. Got 10 minutes? Upgrade and get your next iPhone on the same day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election