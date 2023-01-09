A trial run for the notable dirt section leading into our lodgings. Some background.
This was something of a nostalgic event for me. Before the establishment was taken on by new management, refurbished and rebranded, it was known for decades as Aloe Ridge Hotel. For a time, it was the journalism training academy for a well-known community newspaper's group.
Which is when my first encounter with Aloe Ridge came, taking residence there during some months as a cub reporter more than a decade ago. Quite an adventure. Even then, Aloe Ridge was showing its age. We heard at the time that before its former owners, the Richter family, took it over, Aloe Ridge was one of the late Sol Kerzner's early (seemingly less successful) business undertakings.
ROAD TRIP | Staycation with Kia’s new Sportage
Image: Brenwin Naidu
South Africa's other eight provinces have some interesting claims to fame, but they can't compete with Gauteng's status as being home to the Cradle of Humankind. Where it all started, more or less. Genesis. Beginning. It doesn't get more exclusive than that.
Best part of all is that you don't have to drive too far to experience the tranquility and mystique of the area. It's a relatively short trek from most Johannesburg suburbs. The region, flirting with and intersecting the North West border in some parts, is an ideal spot for day trips, cycling activities and the occasional staycation.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
A staycation, if you've forgotten, is a little holiday in a venue not too far from one's place of permanent residence. So it was that my partner and I packed overnight bags for a quick, leisurely sojourn to one of the many spots on offer in the Muldersdrift vicinity.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
We picked 26 Degrees South Bush Boho Hotel. Not far from other popular establishments such as Kloofzicht Hotel and Spa and Glenburn Lodge. Our steed? Kia's recently launched Sportage, possibly the most striking C-segment sport-utility vehicle you can buy in the country today. It's been a part of our Motoring hub's extended test fleet. You can check out TimesLIVE Motoring for a more detailed appraisal on the nitty, gritty and oily bits. This is a light, experiential take on things.
With a gravel road on the agenda and the usual spread of potholes to be anticipated on the drive out, my mind was at ease, thanks to the decent ground clearance and fairly plump sidewalls of the Kia's tyres. Only 7km into our drive those elements were put to the test as a massive hole on Hendrik Potgieter Road meant a detour through narrow, crumbling back roads.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The rooms were very old-fashioned. I remember my first night there well. The musty smell of the air-conditioner. Those old carpets. The boxy, brown television broadcasting an episode of 7de Laan in quality that was worse than the most basic smartphone. My room mate (today a ward councilor) glued to the screen.
Yellowed pictures in the hotel's lobby evidenced a number of interest guests over the years. Including former president Nelson Mandela. I seem to recall that one of the conference rooms at Aloe Ridge wore a plaque commemorating key discussions that were held not long after we celebrated our first democratic election. There was also a massive telescope on the premises for star-gazing. And a deck area overlooking a stunning gorge, punctuating what I assume must be Hennops River.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The new owners have given the place a pretty major overhaul. First thing I noticed was that the lengthy gravel passage leading into the main hotel has been smoothed out and graded. I remember how the journey used to rattle and jar my poor mother's old Mazda 2, punishing the shocks and tyres, vibrations nailing the steering wheel.
Of course, in addition to the friendlier surface, the Sportage's suspension was of a far superior quality to that old Japanese hatchback from memory. It sauntered over muddy bits without hassle (finessed carefully), and suppressed vibrations underfoot quite comfortably.
In 2013, one year before the reserve was auctioned off to its current owners, a terrible incident happened when a young woman was impaled by a rhinoceros while taking a picture. Tamer animals can be seen while entering the hotel: warthog, hedgehog, zebra and giraffe merrily going about their business. According to the website, there are species of crocodile, rhinoceros, wildebeest and hippopotamus on site.
Back in the Aloe Ridge days, a troop of baboons on the reserve was well known. One's name was Ferdi. Sometimes he used to sneak through the gate into our learning centre and steal bowls of sweets. There was no troop to be found this time around. Fishing and hot air ballooning are among other activities on offer.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
26 Degrees South has a rustic flavour, but thoroughly more modern than the old Aloe Ridge. A line of quad bikes is parked outside reception, as are two Nissan NP300 game drive vehicles, a refreshing sight at odds with the dilapidated Land Rovers I recall from those days.
The suites are modern and uncluttered, with tasteful furniture. I had a pang for the 7de Laan omnibus on the HD flat-screen television. They seemed to have carried over the ancient Aloe Ridge air-conditioner system, built into the corner of the room. The bathroom had blue-ish overhead lighting, in a style that echoed a horror film scene. Those were the only criticisms I had.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
In the bar area, I get the vibe that we could be in a trendy hangout spot in Rosebank or Sandton. Revelers are warming up for a new year's eve bash. To keep all crowds happy, the hotel has arranged two gigs: an outdoorsy affair for those who want to get lit and a quieter indoor buffet setup for those of us preferring to see in 2023 on a gentler note.
After eating until my shirt buttons tightened, we retired for the night by 10pm. A full nine hours worth of sleep, waking up to the sight of a lush, green hill, blue skies and birds chirping, was a satisfying way to reset into a new year.
The author paid for his stay at the establishment.
