Upper Union, Cape Town
For the creative and curious, this exciting new project by the More Family Collection, a renowned hospitality group, will open its doors in the bustling Kloof Street neighbourhood this month. An eclectic and eccentric space, the heritage building has been magnificently reimagined, with the design playfully merging Victorian design with a contemporary twist. Shades of black, white, and emerald green along with textures of oak, marble, slate, and brass come together with dramatic effect.
There’s even a cabinet of curiosities — a curated art installation filled with a menagerie of interesting and unusual objects. But on to the food. The kitchen is in the expert hands of chef Amori Burger, who previously oversaw culinary offerings at the group’s luxury Lion Sands properties. Here she brings an elevated take on a shared dining experience to life, drawing inspiration from cuisines the world over. Look forward to a selection of big and small plates meant to be mixed, matched, paired, and shared.
These include the likes of fynbos-honey and rose-harissa fired lamb rump; figand-onion bhajis, and candied summer squash with a chermoula and chardonnay vinaigrette, among much more. The menu, while concise, is well considered and the option to pair a selection of small plates with big plates means every experience can be tailored. Complementing the food offering is an incredibly well-curated wine list and a host of cocktails specially conceptualised for the restaurant by the award-winning mixologists at Just Short cocktails.
Upper Union is all about encouraging connection and sparking curiosity. It’s set to become a space to meet, a space to explore, and, most importantly, a space at which to spend just a bit more time — talking, laughing, eating, and drinking together.
Must-have restaurant reservations this summer
Get yourself a reservation at three of the most exciting new eateries that opened this summer
3 Upper Union Street, Cape Town, upperunion.co.za
Mamasamba, Joburg
A carnival in the Jozi jungle, the new eatery by the team behind Proud Mary is set to bring plenty of flavour when it opens this month. Mamasamba draws inspiration from Latin America, delivering a visual and sensorial delight from the moment you walk in the doors. Spanning two levels, the space has been designed by interior architect du jour Tristan du Plessis and Studio A. There’s something to be seen around every corner — the fires of the robata grills in the open kitchen, the graffiti by artist David Brits, the spirals that snake through the space.
The restaurant cheekily leans into the idea of Jozi’s urban jungle, with magnificent results. Downstairs is the more casual space and where the main restaurant and most of the seating can be found. An all-day eatery, it offers both a brunch and a lunch & dinner menu with touches of Mexican, Peruvian, Chilean, and Brazilian influences weaving their way throughout. Think piña-colada breakfast bowls, filled quesadillas, Peruvian-meets-Japanese takes on sushi, and flame-cooked dishes from the parrilla grill and Josper. A spiral staircase winds its way up to bar area that ushers in a transition from “carnival in the jungle” to “trouble in paradise” with a somewhat sexier and moodier aesthetic, but still with plenty of fun — the centrepiece here is a massive gorilla sculpture.
Upstairs is tailored to a more cocktail-centric experience, with libations created by expert mixologist George Hunter of Copper Monkey. With its bold flavours and the rhythm of samba culture, it is sure to be the place to be this summer.
The Zone @ Rosebank, mamasamba.co.za
Tang Waterfront, Cape Town
High energy, Asian-inspired dining comes to Cape Town straight from one of Joburg’s hottest eateries. Restaurateur Nicky van der Walt’s second dining destination by this name, Tang, has found a home at the iconic V&A Waterfront, with breathtaking views of both the functioning harbour and Table Mountain.
The establishment, like its Jozi counterpart, has been brought to life by Tristan du Plessis of Studio A. The design principles that guided the inception of the original space have been retained, but the minimalist-meets-modern-tropical feel is given a lighter, brighter, and airier ambience better suited to its ocean-side locale. That’s not to imply it’s short on glamour, though, with oak and black-veined white marble used to spectacular effect.
“The two Tangs are very much yin and yang. We’ve almost inverted the colour scheme, while still sticking to a predominantly black-and-white colour palette,” says Van der Walt. Running along one side of the new eatery is a cocktail and sushi bar — a culinary theatre of sorts where guests can pull up a seat and watch their cocktails being shaken, stirred, and poured while their sushi is expertly crafted. When it comes to the menu, expect the same dining experience as in Joburg. Chef Vixa Kalenga, now promoted to group executive chef, will oversee both cities’ culinary offerings, while chef Moses Gumede will helm the Cape Town kitchen on a day-to-day basis. You’ll find all the big, bold, and exciting flavours so typical of Tang.
Highlights include Japanese izakaya favourites such as miso black cod and flamecooked Wagyu, as well as classic Cantonese dishes. The wine list will also be kept the same, offering up a selection of top South African wines (with a few international gems too). Tang Waterfront is set to merge the energy of Joburg with the beauty of Cape Town in a space that is simply sensational.
19 Dock Rd, Cape Town, tanghospitality.com
