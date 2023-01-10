Lifestyle

Noma the world's no 1 restaurant will shut its doors — but promises reinvention

10 January 2023 - 13:31

If you had 3 Michelin star Noma on your foodie bucket list — start making a different list.

Rene Redzepi, the head chef of Noma in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo
Image: Yuya Shino

Noma ranked as the world's top restaurant with three Michelin stars will close as a full-time restaurant in 2025, with the $505 (R8600) per head foodie favourite focusing on pop-ups and innovation instead to secure a long-term future.

Copenhagen's Noma was established in 2003 by Danish chef Rene Redzepi and is renowned for its avant-garde approach to Nordic cuisine, topping the rankings of the world's best restaurants several times. It has spawned hundreds of copy cats the world over and inspired a sustainable and inventive approach to haute cuisine that is local and seasonal in the most extreme fashion. 

“In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab — a pioneering Test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavours,” Noma said in a posting announcing the move on its website.

“Our goal is to create a lasting organisation dedicated to groundbreaking work in food,” said Noma, whose name is a play on the Danish words “nordisk mad”, meaning “Nordic food”.

Reservations for a table at Noma, which is serving its Game and Forest Season menu until Feb, 18 at a cost of 3,500 Danish crowns ($505) per person, were hard to come by even before the announcement of its new “Noma 3.0" incarnation.

“We will still serve guests in Copenhagen for shorter seasons, and through pop-ups, but the details are still to be worked out,” said a spokesperson for Noma.  

Reuters

