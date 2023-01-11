'Fabelmans', 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood embraces Golden Globes

The show unfolded largely as it had in years past, except for a biting monologue from comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael who opened the show joking, "I'm here because I'm black."
Here is the full list of all the winners:
- MOVIES BEST PICTURE-DRAMA: The Fabelmans;
- BEST PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY: The Banshees of Inisherin;
- BEST ANIMATED FILM: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio;
- BEST PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE): Argentina, 1985 (Argentina);
- BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Cate Blanchett for Tar;
- BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Austin Butler for Elvis;
- BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once;
- BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin;
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever;
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once;
- BEST DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans;
- BEST SCREENPLAY: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh;
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Babylon, Justin Hurwitz;
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG: RRR, Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj;
- TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES: House of the Dragon;
- BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES: Abbott Elementary;
- BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE: The White Lotus;
- BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya for Euphoria;
- BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone;
- BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary;
- BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear;
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MUSICAL, COMEDY or DRAMA: Julia Garner for Ozark;
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MUSICAL, COMEDY or DRAMA: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary;
- BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout;
- BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE: Evan Peters for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story;
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus; and
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird.
'Fabelmans', 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood embraces Golden Globes
Image: MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal.
The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age story based on Spielberg's teen years, was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony. The Banshees of Inisherin, the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.
The awards are likely to give both movies a boost on the road to the Academy Awards in March.
Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.
A larger, more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA persuaded many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year's ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.
The show unfolded largely as it had in years past, except for a biting monologue from comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael who opened the show joking, "I'm here because I'm black."
"One day you're making mint tea at home. The next day you're invited to be the black face of an embattled white organisation," he said at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Comcast Corp's NBC network and streamed on Peacock.
Roughly 200 journalists and others from the international film industry voted on this year's Globes. Among those voters, nearly 52% are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10% who are black, according to the HFPA.
Comedian Eddie Murphy accepted a lifetime achievement honour and shared his blueprint for success. "Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your mouth," Murphy joked, referring to the actor's infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.
Here is the full list of all the winners:
