It's Veganuary. Maybe Avoid the Salmon.
Imagine you’re a lil tiny baby salmon swimming along, minding your own business and suddenly you get attacked by a vicious swarm of sea lice, which clamp their jaws on your face until you eventually die and land on a pile of salmon faeces that is 82 centimetres tall.
This is the fate of about 15% of the global farmed Atlantic salmon population, which suffer from a mortality rate far higher than land-grazing chicken and cows.
Demand for the pink fish has skyrocketed in the past decade, and it’s now a $20 billion (R341 billion) global industry, “Salmon Wars” co-authors Catherine Collins and Douglas Frantz recently told Amanda Little. 90% of the farmed Atlantic salmon that Americans for example are eating is imported, half of which come from Chile, a place which:
- Uses a boatload of chemicals and pesticides
- Is flooded by parasites and pathogens
- Has extreme environmental waste
“These farms are Petri dishes for pathogens and viruses and parasites,” Douglas says. This toxic mix of factors amounts to a blaring public health siren for pregnant people, infants and anyone who has cancer in their family history.
The next time you head to the grocery store, trust no salmon — especially if the label just says it’s “sustainably farmed,” because the current practice of salmon farming is inherently unsustainable. Chemical-free land-based facilities could help clean up the industry, but the transition to true sustainability will be costly. Read the whole thing.
