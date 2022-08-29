It's Veganuary. Maybe Avoid the Salmon.

Imagine you’re a lil tiny baby salmon swimming along, minding your own business and suddenly you get attacked by a vicious swarm of sea lice, which clamp their jaws on your face until you eventually die and land on a pile of salmon faeces that is 82 centimetres tall.

This is the fate of about 15% of the global farmed Atlantic salmon population, which suffer from a mortality rate far higher than land-grazing chicken and cows.

Demand for the pink fish has skyrocketed in the past decade, and it’s now a $20 billion (R341 billion) global industry, “Salmon Wars” co-authors Catherine Collins and Douglas Frantz recently told Amanda Little. 90% of the farmed Atlantic salmon that Americans for example are eating is imported, half of which come from Chile, a place which:

Uses a boatload of chemicals and pesticides

Is flooded by parasites and pathogens

Has extreme environmental waste

“These farms are Petri dishes for pathogens and viruses and parasites,” Douglas says. This toxic mix of factors amounts to a blaring public health siren for pregnant people, infants and anyone who has cancer in their family history.

The next time you head to the grocery store, trust no salmon — especially if the label just says it’s “sustainably farmed,” because the current practice of salmon farming is inherently unsustainable. Chemical-free land-based facilities could help clean up the industry, but the transition to true sustainability will be costly. Read the whole thing.

