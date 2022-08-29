Lifestyle

It's Veganuary. Maybe Avoid the Salmon.

11 January 2023 - 11:04 By Jessica Karl
HWACHEON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 07: A man holds a fish after catching it during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival on January 07, 2023 in Hwacheon-gun, South Korea. The 'Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival' is a wintertime celebration that draws nearly a million visitors every year. Sancheoneo (Mountain trout in English) is a fish in the Salmonidae genus of the Salmoniformes family which only inhabit cool, pure streams of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below. This year's event will be an especially safe and enjoyable event as it will be held for the first time in three years since 2020 due to COVID-19. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Imagine you’re a lil tiny baby salmon swimming along, minding your own business and suddenly you get attacked by a vicious swarm of sea lice, which clamp their jaws on your face until you eventually die and land on a pile of salmon faeces that is 82 centimetres tall.

This is the fate of about 15% of the global farmed Atlantic salmon population, which suffer from a mortality rate far higher than land-grazing chicken and cows.

Demand for the pink fish has skyrocketed in the past decade, and it’s now a $20 billion (R341 billion) global industry, “Salmon Wars” co-authors Catherine Collins and Douglas Frantz recently told Amanda Little. 90% of the farmed Atlantic salmon that Americans  for example are eating is imported, half of which come from Chile, a place which:

  • Uses a boatload of chemicals and pesticides
  • Is flooded by parasites and pathogens
  • Has extreme environmental waste

“These farms are Petri dishes for pathogens and viruses and parasites,” Douglas says. This toxic mix of factors amounts to a blaring public health siren for pregnant people, infants and anyone who has cancer in their family history.

The next time you head to the grocery store, trust no salmon — especially if the label just says it’s “sustainably farmed,” because the current practice of salmon farming is inherently unsustainable. Chemical-free land-based facilities could help clean up the industry, but the transition to true sustainability will be costly. Read the whole thing.

