Back at work and already planning your next break from the office? You’re likely not alone. As soon as the great migration back to the office begins, many people start looking forward to the spate of public holidays which starts in March.
With a bit of clever manoeuvring you can use South Africa's public holidays to work in your favour. Here are some ideas:
Human Rights Day (March 21)
- Take off: Friday March 17 and Monday March 20
- Days off: Five
Easter Weekend (April 7-10)
- Take off: April 11-14
- Days off: 10
Freedom Day (April 27) and Worker’s Day (May 1)
- Take off: Friday April 28
- Days off: Five
Youth Day (June 16)
- Take off: June 19-20
- Days off: Five
Women’s Day (August 9)
- Take off: August 7-8
- Days off: Five
Heritage Day (September 24)
- Take off: Friday September 22
- Days off: Four
Christmas (December 25 and 26) and New Year’s Day (January 1)
- Take off: December 27-29
- Days off: 10
Keep in mind:
The Day of Reconciliation (December 16) falls on a Saturday and doesn’t prove to be of much use in extending your annual leave. But if you decide to forego five days of annual leave during the year to take over December, you can put in eight days from December 18-22 and December 27-29 and have a total of 17 days off over the festive season.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office
By taking your annual leave around these public holidays you can make the most of your time off work
Image: nanastudio/123RF
Back at work and already planning your next break from the office? You’re likely not alone. As soon as the great migration back to the office begins, many people start looking forward to the spate of public holidays which starts in March.
With a bit of clever manoeuvring you can use South Africa's public holidays to work in your favour. Here are some ideas:
Human Rights Day (March 21)
Easter Weekend (April 7-10)
Freedom Day (April 27) and Worker’s Day (May 1)
Youth Day (June 16)
Women’s Day (August 9)
Heritage Day (September 24)
Christmas (December 25 and 26) and New Year’s Day (January 1)
Keep in mind:
The Day of Reconciliation (December 16) falls on a Saturday and doesn’t prove to be of much use in extending your annual leave. But if you decide to forego five days of annual leave during the year to take over December, you can put in eight days from December 18-22 and December 27-29 and have a total of 17 days off over the festive season.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Four-day work week — yes please!
Here are the top holiday spots in South Africa for the world’s super-wealthy
This is how to avoid burnout this year.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos