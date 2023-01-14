Lifestyle

How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office

By taking your annual leave around these public holidays you can make the most of your time off work

14 January 2023 - 10:11
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
A bit of clever planning can make your annual leave go a long way. Stock photo.
A bit of clever planning can make your annual leave go a long way. Stock photo.
Image: nanastudio/123RF

Back at work and already planning your next break from the office? You’re likely not alone. As soon as the great migration back to the office begins, many people start looking forward to the spate of public holidays which starts in March.

With a bit of clever manoeuvring you can use South Africa's public holidays to work in your favour. Here are some ideas:

Human Rights Day (March 21)

  • Take off: Friday March 17 and Monday March 20
  • Days off: Five

Easter Weekend (April 7-10)

  • Take off: April 11-14
  • Days off: 10

Freedom Day (April 27) and Worker’s Day (May 1)

  • Take off: Friday April 28
  • Days off: Five

Youth Day (June 16)

  • Take off:  June 19-20
  • Days off: Five

Women’s Day (August 9)

  • Take off: August 7-8
  • Days off: Five

Heritage Day (September 24)

  • Take off: Friday September 22
  • Days off: Four

Christmas (December 25 and 26) and New Year’s Day (January 1)

  • Take off: December 27-29
  • Days off: 10

Keep in mind:

The Day of Reconciliation (December 16) falls on a Saturday and doesn’t prove to be of much use in extending your annual leave. But if you decide to forego five days of annual leave during the year to take over December, you can put in eight days from December 18-22 and December 27-29 and have a total of 17 days off over the festive season.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Four-day work week — yes please!

There is a lot to be gained by adopting this global trend in South Africa, says Stellenbosch Business School director Prof Mark Smith.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Here are the top holiday spots in South Africa for the world’s super-wealthy

Luxury game lodges in Mpumalanga, a five-star Durban seaside hotel and the famous Blue Train are where some of the world’s super-wealthy love to rest ...
News
3 days ago

This is how to avoid burnout this year.

January may not seem like the most obvious month to think about burnout — after all we are meant to be freshly rested and  geared up for a new year. ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. TikTok’s problem child has 7 million followers and one proud mom Lifestyle
  2. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle
  3. Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54 Lifestyle
  4. Rich kids’ boot camps the secret to Next-Gen wealth Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry makes chilly revelations about his frostnipped penis in ‘Spare’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...