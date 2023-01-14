TV presenters Jules Graeser and MJ Racadio praised Nokeri for her poise, beauty and confidence. “In tonight’s top 16 live broadcast of Blog Talk with MJ Racadio, our entire panel of 10 industry professionals overwhelmingly supported South Africa,” said the duo.
“We also are predicting USA, Thailand, the Philippines, Bahrain, Ukraine, México, Venezuela and Curaçao among our top 16. We’re excited to see if our predictions will be true.”
The 23-year-old beauty queen from Gabaza village in Tzaneen, Limpopo, felt tears in her eyes during Wednesday’s preliminary round and national costume contest.
“I almost got so emotional when I went out there because I really wanted to represent my Tsonga culture in the pattern and main piece of the dress,” she said while wearing an elaborate creation designed by Skhalo Sello Medupi.
“I wanted my Tsonga people to feel proud and the two African wings showed that South Africa and Africa is on the rise.
“To all my South African supporters, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have carried me from the very beginning, before Miss SA, through Miss SA, and now we’re here at Miss Universe. I love you so much and I appreciate every one of you.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri among Miss Universe favourites
Image: Supplied
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is looking to be an industry favourite among local and international media in the run-up to Saturday's 71st Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US.
“It is one more day to go — I am super excited and proud to be able to carry all the South Africans with me on that stage,” Nokeri said at the Ernest N Morial Convention Centre.
“And if I do bring the title home, it would mean so much to me and I know it will mean so much to all the South Africans who have ever felt like they are not worthy of being on such a platform. Because if I can do it, then surely you can too.”
The week of rehearsals, fittings, preliminary competitions and national costume contest has been non-stop.
“It’s been such a hectic week. We’re busy from morning ‘til evening, but it’s also super exciting — we got to experience some of New Orleans — and it is the best city, in the world honestly. I have been enjoying every single moment.”
South Africa’s Ndavi Nokeri is a hot favourite at Miss Universe Pageant
TV presenters Jules Graeser and MJ Racadio praised Nokeri for her poise, beauty and confidence. “In tonight’s top 16 live broadcast of Blog Talk with MJ Racadio, our entire panel of 10 industry professionals overwhelmingly supported South Africa,” said the duo.
“We also are predicting USA, Thailand, the Philippines, Bahrain, Ukraine, México, Venezuela and Curaçao among our top 16. We’re excited to see if our predictions will be true.”
The 23-year-old beauty queen from Gabaza village in Tzaneen, Limpopo, felt tears in her eyes during Wednesday’s preliminary round and national costume contest.
“I almost got so emotional when I went out there because I really wanted to represent my Tsonga culture in the pattern and main piece of the dress,” she said while wearing an elaborate creation designed by Skhalo Sello Medupi.
“I wanted my Tsonga people to feel proud and the two African wings showed that South Africa and Africa is on the rise.
“To all my South African supporters, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have carried me from the very beginning, before Miss SA, through Miss SA, and now we’re here at Miss Universe. I love you so much and I appreciate every one of you.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Can Ndavi make it FOUR Miss Universe titles for SA?
IN PICS | See how Miss SA will fly Africa’s flags high at Miss Universe
'Those wings?' — Tweeps react to Miss South Africa's national costume reveal
WATCH | Hero's homecoming welcome for new Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos