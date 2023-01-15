I fell off the wagon. Now I'm trudging the lonely road back to sobriety

The demon of binge drinking is cunning, baffling and powerful

The journey of recovery is a long, meandering one dotted with roadblocks, potholes and metaphorical tollgates. Except when you get too comfortable or go too fast, there are no “cooldrinks” to smooth things over with pliable officials. You only have yourself to reckon with and that, in turn, makes it a lonely journey too...