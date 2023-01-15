Photography

New book of old apartheid photos highlights an uncomfortable truth

The new edition of Ernest Cole's ‘House of Bondage’ shows that, while some things have changed, others are much the same for poor black South Africans

In the introduction to his seminal 1967 photographic book, House of Bondage, Ernest Cole wrote of how the experiences of black South Africans had shown that “300 years of white supremacy in South Africa have placed us in bondage, stripped us of dignity, robbed us of self-esteem, and surrounded us with hate”...