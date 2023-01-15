‘The Pale Blue Eye’ & ‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Five things to stream right now

COPENHAGEN COWBOY

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn (his credit here shortened to the sexier “NWR”) brings his brand of neon-drenched, synth-soundtracked crime noir to Netflix in this slow-boiling, low-on-dialogue, heavy-on-atmosphere and strangely beautiful tale of a mysterious young immigrant with supernatural powers who causes havoc as she manoeuvres through different levels of Copenhagen’s underworld.

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours