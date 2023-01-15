Bite-sized Reviews
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ & ‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge this weekend
COPENHAGEN COWBOY
Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn (his credit here shortened to the sexier “NWR”) brings his brand of neon-drenched, synth-soundtracked crime noir to Netflix in this slow-boiling, low-on-dialogue, heavy-on-atmosphere and strangely beautiful tale of a mysterious young immigrant with supernatural powers who causes havoc as she manoeuvres through different levels of Copenhagen’s underworld.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours
THE PALE BLUE EYE
Scott Cooper’s fog-drenched adaptation of the 19th century-set mystery by Louis Bayard may not offer the most satisfying whodunnit pleasures but it benefits from a strong cast and eccentric characters. It's a gothic tale of intrigue that brings together the early life of Edgar Allan Poe and the unsavoury, below the surface goings on of West Point to mostly intriguing effect.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
ATLANTA SEASON 4
Donald Glover’s offbeat, darkly satirical and ingeniously weird examination of the absurdities of life in modern America returns to its namesake city for this final season and proves to be an insightful and biting dissection of the uncomfortable hypocrisies and fraught race relations that bubble beneath the surface of the American Dream.
Where to stream it: Disney Plus
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
RESERVATION DOGS SEASON 2
Taika Waititi and Sterling Harjo’s slacker comedy about the everyday life of its memorable cast of young Native American teenagers continues to offer a sharp, bittersweet and stylish portrait of modern reservation life. It pulls off the difficult balancing act between comedy and pathos for entertaining and provocative rewards.
Where to stream it: Disney Plus
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
THE RIG
A heavy hitting British cast that includes Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston and Owen Teale joins forces for this unnerving mix of social realism and supernatural horror in which the crew of a North Sea oil rig are terrorised by a paranormal force, making them confront some uncomfortable truths about each other and the business they’re in.
Where to stream it: Prime Video
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 6 hours
