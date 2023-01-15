Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri makes Miss Universe top 16

15 January 2023 - 05:02
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Ndavi Nokeri flew the South African flag high at the 71st edition of Miss Universe.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri has finished in the top 16 at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Nokeri was tipped as one of the favourites going into the contest at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Sunday morning (SA time).

She made the top 16 round alongside Colombia, Spain, Venezuela, India, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, Canada, Portugal, Laos, Dominican Republic, USA, Australia, Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Venezuela, USA, Curaçao, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic made the top five of the pageant. USA's R'Bonney Gabriel won the pageant, succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

Three South African have won the Miss Universe crown:

  • Margaret Gardiner in 1978;
  • Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters-Tebow in 2017; and
  • Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo placed first runner-up in 2018, and Lalela Mswane second runner-up in 2021.

The week leading up to the glitzy crowning ceremony has been a hectic one for Nokeri, with rehearsals, fittings, preliminary competitions and a national costume contest.

She had been carrying the advice of Zozibini Tunzi to be confident and her authentic self at the competition.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Nokeri said she was honoured to represent Mzansi at the pageant: “A moment in time. South Africa, it was the greatest honour of my life to represent you on the biggest stage in the world wearing this gown.

"Inspired by the dust roads of my village, Gabaza in Limpopo, where I walked barefoot so many times before, I could not help but be in awe of God’s greatness in making this moment happen so perfectly imperfect.”

Many took to social media to congratulate Nokeri on placing in the top 16 and encouraged her to hold her head up high.

