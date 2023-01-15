Venezuela, USA, Curaçao, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic made the top five of the pageant. USA's R'Bonney Gabriel won the pageant, succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.
Three South African have won the Miss Universe crown:
- Margaret Gardiner in 1978;
- Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters-Tebow in 2017; and
- Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.
Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo placed first runner-up in 2018, and Lalela Mswane second runner-up in 2021.
The week leading up to the glitzy crowning ceremony has been a hectic one for Nokeri, with rehearsals, fittings, preliminary competitions and a national costume contest.
She had been carrying the advice of Zozibini Tunzi to be confident and her authentic self at the competition.
Taking to social media earlier this week, Nokeri said she was honoured to represent Mzansi at the pageant: “A moment in time. South Africa, it was the greatest honour of my life to represent you on the biggest stage in the world wearing this gown.
"Inspired by the dust roads of my village, Gabaza in Limpopo, where I walked barefoot so many times before, I could not help but be in awe of God’s greatness in making this moment happen so perfectly imperfect.”
Many took to social media to congratulate Nokeri on placing in the top 16 and encouraged her to hold her head up high.
WATCH | Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri makes Miss Universe top 16
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri has finished in the top 16 at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.
Nokeri was tipped as one of the favourites going into the contest at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Sunday morning (SA time).
She made the top 16 round alongside Colombia, Spain, Venezuela, India, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, Canada, Portugal, Laos, Dominican Republic, USA, Australia, Haiti and Puerto Rico.
Venezuela, USA, Curaçao, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic made the top five of the pageant. USA's R'Bonney Gabriel won the pageant, succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.
Three South African have won the Miss Universe crown:
Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo placed first runner-up in 2018, and Lalela Mswane second runner-up in 2021.
The week leading up to the glitzy crowning ceremony has been a hectic one for Nokeri, with rehearsals, fittings, preliminary competitions and a national costume contest.
She had been carrying the advice of Zozibini Tunzi to be confident and her authentic self at the competition.
Taking to social media earlier this week, Nokeri said she was honoured to represent Mzansi at the pageant: “A moment in time. South Africa, it was the greatest honour of my life to represent you on the biggest stage in the world wearing this gown.
"Inspired by the dust roads of my village, Gabaza in Limpopo, where I walked barefoot so many times before, I could not help but be in awe of God’s greatness in making this moment happen so perfectly imperfect.”
Many took to social media to congratulate Nokeri on placing in the top 16 and encouraged her to hold her head up high.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
South Africa’s Ndavi Nokeri is a hot favourite at Miss Universe Pageant
Can Ndavi make it FOUR Miss Universe titles for SA?
WATCH | Hero's homecoming welcome for new Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri
'Those wings?' — Tweeps react to Miss South Africa's national costume reveal
IN PICS | See how Miss SA will fly Africa’s flags high at Miss Universe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos