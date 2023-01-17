All the European royals, in Athens, bid farewell to Greece's last king

European royalty gathered in Athens for the funeral of former King Constantine of Greece, born a prince but buried a commoner after his subjects voted to abolish the monarchy in 1974.

Constantine II, a second cousin of Britain's King Charles and godfather to heir Prince William, lived most of his life abroad, but returned to his homeland in his latter years. He died at an Athens hospital last week, aged 82.

Linked to the German House of Glucksberg which has connections with royalty throughout Europe, Constantine II was the only son of King Paul and Queen Frederica of Greece.

He was buried at Tatoi, the family's former estate north of Athens where his ancestors are also interred. His sons and grandchildren bore the coffin, singing the national anthem. As they lowered it, people chanted "Immortal!".

"God's will was for you to take your last breath in our homeland, which you loved like nothing else all your life," Pavlos, Constantine's eldest son, said in an eulogy earlier.

Royals from Europe, including Britain's Princess Anne, and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the Orthodox Christian service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens.