Lifestyle

Poor ‘not just looking for aid, they’re looking for investment’: Idris Elba tells Davos

17 January 2023 - 13:15 By Kathryn Lurie
British actor Idris Elba delivers a speech as he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador, receive the 2023 Crystal Awards from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship during the Crystal Awards Ceremony 2023.
British actor Idris Elba delivers a speech as he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Goodwill Ambassador, receive the 2023 Crystal Awards from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship during the Crystal Awards Ceremony 2023.
Image: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid.

At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change.

The couple, who are goodwill ambassadors for the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development, appealed to participants at the annual summit for fast financial support for people hit by food scarcity and climate change.

“The poor of this world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they’re looking for investment,” Idris Elba said.

“We understand the power and change that can come from this room ... We can move with agility and speed and your speed is needed now,” the star of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Beasts of No Nation added.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba highlighted food crises in Somalia, Haiti, Sudan and other countries, focusing on the plight of small-scale farmers without access to the resources they need and yet produce a third of the planet's food.

“We are here at Davos to highlight the people and countries who are not making the headlines as much as my husband,” she said, looking at her partner. 

Reuters

READ MORE

SPOTLIGHT | Idris Elba in terrifying ‘Beast’; Hindi take on ‘Forest Gump’; Khanyi Mbau gets roasted

Survival thriller filmed in SA will get pulses racing; heart-warming Indian remake of the classic; Mohale and Somizi’s series face off on Showmax and ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the the ...
News
2 days ago

Government plans to end load-shedding in 12-18 months: Godongwana at Davos 2023

The government has a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, finance minister Enoch ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  2. WATCH | Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri makes Miss Universe top 16 Lifestyle
  3. ‘This is a media attention-seeking stunt’: MaMkhize, son accused of child ... Lifestyle
  4. Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri among Miss Universe favourites Lifestyle
  5. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana