The civil rights leader in his inner circle
Dr Martin Luther King's “other wife"
17 January 2023 - 15:47
In a 2019 article (https://standpointmag.co.uk/issues/june-2019/the-troubling-legacy-of-martin-luther-king/) published in Standpoint Magazine, Pulitzer Prize-winning Martin Luther King Jr. biographer David Garrow detailed new information about King he discovered in FBI documents. The most damaging is that King may have witnessed — and encouraged — a sexual assault at a Washington, D.C. hotel in January 1964...
