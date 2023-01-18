Understanding life insurance: premium loading vs exclusions
Life cover is also one of the best things you can do to protect your loved ones, but total transparency is essential
Life insurance cover exists to pay out money to your beneficiaries in the event of your death. Taking the cover is one of the most important things you can do to ensure they are well taken care of financially.
However, to manage risk, life insurers may need to exclude cover or charge higher premiums based on an applicant’s risk profile.
What the terms mean
Premium loading is when an extra cost is added on a premium for a client who presents a greater risk to an insurance company through their health, occupation or hobbies. For example, most insurers load the premiums of clients who suffer from diabetes as they have a higher risk of claiming than a person without diabetes. The diabetic person will still be able to take out a life insurance policy, but their premiums may be higher than average.
An exclusion means that where a body part, illness, hobby, territory or occupation is excluded from cover, no claim will be paid for an illness or injury involving the excluded condition, activity or body part.
For example, an insurer could opt to exclude claims relating to the eyes for clients with diabetes, as they are more likely to claim for eye conditions (a health exclusion). Some insurance companies would exclude life insurance for someone who is living in a known war zone (a territory exclusion), or perhaps who chooses to skydive (a hobby exclusion).
An exclusion or loading can be revisited
The fear of exclusion or having your premium loaded can result in non-disclosure, where an insured person fails to tell the insurer about a pre-existing condition or risk factors. Inevitably, if you are found to have omitted crucial information, your claim will be denied — even if what you're claiming for is unrelated to the non-disclosure.
Honesty is the best policy, especially as some exclusions can be reconsidered — and even reversed — at a later stage.
For example, someone who is pre-diabetic and obese may be denied cover for diabetes-related illness or death. However, if that person embarks on a healthy lifestyle overhaul and loses a significant amount of weight so their pre-diabetic diagnosis is reversed, then it is possible their health can be re-examined, and their exclusion reconsidered at a later stage.
Communication made simple
Non-disclosure can also occur because the potential client is embarrassed to answer necessary insurance questions about prior drug use or sexually transmitted diseases when completing an application form with the help of their financial adviser.
To assist, BrightRock provides the option of tele-underwriting for most policies, where a trained consultant asks those questions over the phone, confidentially, and at a time and place that’s convenient for you.
Understanding exclusions
Exclusions are an important element of life insurance policies, especially at claims stage, so it is vital to understand them. Think of it like getting insurance for your car.
Before you can get cover for a vehicle, an assessor has to evaluate your vehicle and identify any existing issues, such as scratches or dents. These are listed as exclusions to your car insurance policy — if you claim later, the claim cannot include the problems that existed before you got the cover. Life insurance works in a similar way.
A financial adviser can help you
Insurance products can be complicated. Fortunately, well-qualified financial advisers can answer your questions, provide clear explanations, and help you understand what you’re buying when it comes to life insurance.
Financial advisers must meet strict regulatory requirements and be properly licensed with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and product providers. You have the right to ask your adviser for their credentials, and if they are independent or work for a specific product provider.
Test your knowledge
Life insurance exclusions could be potentially implemented if a client:
A: Suffers from diabetes
B: Goes skydiving twice a month
C: Lives in a recognised war zone
D: Is described by any of the above
Which one is true?
A: A client’s insurance premium could be loaded because they have blonde hair.
B: BrightRock provides tele-underwriting to facilitate answering questions of an intimate nature.
C: An insurance cover exclusion will never be reconsidered or reversed.
Answers
- D
- B
This article was paid for by BrightRock.
BrightRock Life Ltd is a licensed financial services provider and insurer. Company registration no: 1996/014618/06, FSP 11643. Terms and conditions apply.