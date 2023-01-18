Understanding life insurance: premium loading vs exclusions

Life insurance cover exists to pay out money to your beneficiaries in the event of your death. Taking the cover is one of the most important things you can do to ensure they are well taken care of financially.

However, to manage risk, life insurers may need to exclude cover or charge higher premiums based on an applicant’s risk profile.

What the terms mean

Premium loading is when an extra cost is added on a premium for a client who presents a greater risk to an insurance company through their health, occupation or hobbies. For example, most insurers load the premiums of clients who suffer from diabetes as they have a higher risk of claiming than a person without diabetes. The diabetic person will still be able to take out a life insurance policy, but their premiums may be higher than average.

An exclusion means that where a body part, illness, hobby, territory or occupation is excluded from cover, no claim will be paid for an illness or injury involving the excluded condition, activity or body part.

For example, an insurer could opt to exclude claims relating to the eyes for clients with diabetes, as they are more likely to claim for eye conditions (a health exclusion). Some insurance companies would exclude life insurance for someone who is living in a known war zone (a territory exclusion), or perhaps who chooses to skydive (a hobby exclusion).

An exclusion or loading can be revisited

The fear of exclusion or having your premium loaded can result in non-disclosure, where an insured person fails to tell the insurer about a pre-existing condition or risk factors. Inevitably, if you are found to have omitted crucial information, your claim will be denied — even if what you're claiming for is unrelated to the non-disclosure.

Honesty is the best policy, especially as some exclusions can be reconsidered — and even reversed — at a later stage.