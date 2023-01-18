Lifestyle

‘Sex Education’ co-stars Wood, Mackey among Bafta Rising Star nominees

18 January 2023 - 09:20 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim and Daryl McCormack attend the British Academy of Film and Television Awards EE Rising Star Award nomination announcement in London.
Image: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood, who rose to fame on the hit Netflix show Sex Education, and the historical epic The Woman King actor Sheila Atim, are among the nominees in the rising star category at the Bafta awards.

The list of five contenders revealed on Tuesday also features Naomi Ackie, who portrayed the late music star Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormack. He is the only male nominee.

Mackey and Wood play close friends in the Netflix comedy drama about teenagers trying to figure out their love lives. Wood, who has previously won a Bafta TV award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Sex Education, was recognised on Tuesday for her role in the drama Living.

Mackey was nominated for her portrayal of Wuthering Heights novelist Emily Bronte in the biographical drama Emily.

The EE Rising Star Award is the only category voted for by the public at the annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards, which will take place on February 19 in London.

Past winners include Atim's The Woman King co-star Lashana Lynch, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

The full list of nominations for the 2023 Baftas, which will be hosted by actor Richard E Grant, will be announced on Thursday. 

Reuters

