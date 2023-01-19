King Charles wants windfall from wind farms used for ‘wider public good’

King Charles has told the British government he would like an expected surge in profits from the Crown Estate's offshore wind farm deals to be directed to the “wider public good” rather than into the funds of the royal family.

Under agreements announced on Thursday, the Crown Estate will lease sites for six new offshore wind projects that are capable of generating enough green electricity to power more than seven million homes by 2030.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said King Charles's treasurer, known as the Keeper of the Privy Purse, had written to the prime minister and finance minister “to share the king's wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good, rather than to the Sovereign Grant”.

Under an agreement with the government, the royal family receives a “Sovereign Grant” that covers the running costs of the royal households and travel expenses. It is based on 15% of surplus revenue from the Crown Estate — a property portfolio belonging to the monarchy.

The portfolio includes virtually all of the seabed around the UK, some of the most expensive land in London and city shopping centres.