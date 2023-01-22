Lifestyle

Film Review

A video game-to-screen adaptation that could mean game on

There hasn’t been much success in transforming games for the big screen, but ‘The Last of Us’ could change that

22 January 2023 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘I bought the ‘SETE’ beat on an online platform’ — K.O clears the air on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. After All the Hookups, Tinder Wants to Redefine the Relationship Lifestyle
  3. Meet Aluta Null, a games designer making thought-provoking art Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card Lifestyle
  2. World’s most powerful passports: How does South Africa’s ‘green mamba’ compare ... Travel
  3. Durban’s Golden Mile and Cape Town’s Camps Bay come out tops as places to run, ... Travel
  4. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  5. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials