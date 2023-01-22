‘Death’ of a conniving British MP brought to life in ‘Stonehouse’
Real-life drama about a British MP who faked his death to escape financial and reputational ruin has been sensitively turned into a three-part tragi-comedy
22 January 2023 - 00:00
In November 1974, a good looking 49-year-old chap walked onto a beach in Florida. He took off his clothes, folded them neatly and stepped into the sea. He may not have been noticed on the US beach but in the UK he was an upstanding, popular and charismatic Labour MP...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.