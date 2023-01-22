‘Death’ of a conniving British MP brought to life in ‘Stonehouse’

Real-life drama about a British MP who faked his death to escape financial and reputational ruin has been sensitively turned into a three-part tragi-comedy

In November 1974, a good looking 49-year-old chap walked onto a beach in Florida. He took off his clothes, folded them neatly and stepped into the sea. He may not have been noticed on the US beach but in the UK he was an upstanding, popular and charismatic Labour MP...