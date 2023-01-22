WTF is Going On?

Eskom shenanigans leave us with a bitter taste in our mouths

Warning: don’t let Andre de Ruyter’s successor accept a cup of coffee

I suppose you have been deeply embroiled in the titillating tale of the wondering tiger of Johannesburg. I don’t blame you. Who wants to think about the lack of electricity, the impending water crisis or the sinking feeling the streets of Joburg elicit in any person foolhardy enough to drive on them? Hungry tigers burning bright are energising in entirely new ways...