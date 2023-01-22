The battle of the Windsors: No winners in this clash of cultures
It’s time the royals traded woke and stiff upper lips for a peace pipe
22 January 2023 - 00:01 By Andrew Unsworth
Royal feuds are nothing new. In centuries past they may have ended with princes locked up in the Tower of London or in a war in the shires of England. The Sussex vs Windsor battle is now waged through the media, as witnessed by the whole planet. It’s an unequal war because the House of Windsor doesn’t retaliate. ..
