Lifestyle

The battle of the Windsors: No winners in this clash of cultures

It’s time the royals traded woke and stiff upper lips for a peace pipe

22 January 2023 - 00:01 By Andrew Unsworth

Royal feuds are nothing new. In centuries past they may have ended with princes locked up in the Tower of London or in a war in the shires of England. The Sussex vs Windsor battle is now waged through the media, as witnessed by the whole planet. It’s an unequal war because the House of Windsor doesn’t retaliate. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. NADINE DREYER | Oh Harry, did you really have to expose yourself like this? Insight
  2. California town that's home to Oprah and Prince Harry is evacuated World
  3. When the heir and the spare don’t care for each other Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card Lifestyle
  2. World’s most powerful passports: How does South Africa’s ‘green mamba’ compare ... Travel
  3. Durban’s Golden Mile and Cape Town’s Camps Bay come out tops as places to run, ... Travel
  4. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  5. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials