Lifestyle

Barrier-smashing jockey gallops on to a promising future

O’Meara Rusike, the first female jockey of African descent, has galloped her way to victory in the Okapi Ladies International

23 January 2023 - 09:15 By EMMA JORDAN

On January 7, 12 women jockeys took part in the Okapi Ladies International, part of the L’Ormarins Kings Plate (LKP), at Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse. This, the inaugural all-female horse race in South Africa, was won by O’Meara Rusike, a former petrol attendant who worked her way through apprenticeships to become the first female jockey of African descent. ..

