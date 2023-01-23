Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced the birth of their second child, the reality star has unveiled the tot’s name while sharing snaps of his face.
The couple, rumoured to be on a break again, announced they had named their son Wolf shortly after his February 2 birth last year, but then announced they had changed this.
“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf any more. We really didn’t feel like it was him, just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Jenner said.
Over the weekend, The Kardashians star announced on her Instagram page that the tot’s new name is Aire, pronounced “air”, according to a report by People.
Kylie Jenner reveals son’s name as she shares first snaps of tot
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced the birth of their second child, the reality star has unveiled the tot’s name while sharing snaps of his face.
The couple, rumoured to be on a break again, announced they had named their son Wolf shortly after his February 2 birth last year, but then announced they had changed this.
“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf any more. We really didn’t feel like it was him, just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Jenner said.
Over the weekend, The Kardashians star announced on her Instagram page that the tot’s new name is Aire, pronounced “air”, according to a report by People.
Jenner announced this next to several images of her holding her youngest child, revealing his face for the first time.
Friends and family rushed to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram page to share their delight about the news.
This is the second child for Jenner and Scott, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Khloé teases baby drama before new season of ‘The Kardashians’
WATCH | Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name as they share new pregnancy video
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott welcome baby boy but are yet to announce name
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos