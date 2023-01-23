Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner reveals son’s name as she shares first snaps of tot

23 January 2023 - 13:55
Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have two children together. File photo.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced the birth of their second child, the reality star has unveiled the tot’s name while sharing snaps of his face.

The couple, rumoured to be on a break again, announced they had named their son Wolf shortly after his February 2 birth last year, but then announced they had changed this.

“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf any more. We really didn’t feel like it was him, just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Jenner said.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star announced on her Instagram page that the tot’s new name is Aire, pronounced “air”, according to a report by People.

Jenner announced this next to several images of her holding her youngest child, revealing his face for the first time.

Friends and family rushed to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram page to share their delight about the news.

This is the second child for Jenner and Scott, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

