“It has always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy Carter and I found each other.
“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
The Paris In Love star wed her businessman beau in a “a true fairy tale wedding” in 2021.
“I finally got to kiss my prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl,” she wrote in a blog at the time.
“Wifey for lifey,” she added in a Twitter post alongside photos of her Oscar de la Renta lace wedding gown.
Hilton, the great granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, was catapulted to tabloid fame through a leaked sex tape in 2001. She later starred in the TV reality show A Simple Life and is filming a reality series called This is Paris.
Her personal business empire includes a perfume line, boutiques and other products.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
Paris Hilton, hubby welcome first baby via surrogate
‘It has always been my dream to be a mother’, socialite said
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
On Tuesday US socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton announced she had welcomed her first baby with hubby Carter Reum.
Hilton, 41, announced the good news on her Instagram page, sharing an adorable snap of her holding her newborn.
Next to the heartwarming picture was a short message: “You are already loved beyond words.”
Hilton and Reum welcomed the tot via surrogate, People reported.
The couple confirmed the news exclusively to the outlet.
“It has always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy Carter and I found each other.
“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
The Paris In Love star wed her businessman beau in a “a true fairy tale wedding” in 2021.
“I finally got to kiss my prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl,” she wrote in a blog at the time.
“Wifey for lifey,” she added in a Twitter post alongside photos of her Oscar de la Renta lace wedding gown.
Hilton, the great granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, was catapulted to tabloid fame through a leaked sex tape in 2001. She later starred in the TV reality show A Simple Life and is filming a reality series called This is Paris.
Her personal business empire includes a perfume line, boutiques and other products.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
It takes an heiress to do excess: inside Paris Hilton's lavish wedding
PIC | Paris Hilton shares first snap from wedding to Carter Reum
Paris Hilton has a new Netflix cooking show, but do we 'loves it'?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos