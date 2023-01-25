Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has announced she is expecting her second child.
Eugenie, the niece of Britain’s King Charles III, took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her 1.6-million followers on Monday.
The royal posted a sweet image showing her son August hugging her growing bump.
Next to the image she wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”
The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement.
“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.
“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”
Eugenie is 11th in line to the British throne.
She married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018. August was born in February 2021.
Princess Eugenie announces she's expecting her second child
Image: David Mirzoeff/WPA Pool via Getty Images
