Royals accused of trying to ‘discredit the content’ of ‘Harry & Meghan’
The director of the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan has accused the British royal family of trying to “discredit” the couple with comments made ahead of the release of the popular series.
Over six hours, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, delivered accusations against what they portrayed as a tone-deaf institution unconcerned about their emotional wellbeing and prepared for them to suffer if it meant better media coverage for other more senior royals.
“It’s like living through a soap opera where everybody else views you as entertainment,” Harry said in a final episode.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55-million viewing hours after its debut on December 8, Netflix said at the time.
Director Liz Garbus has opened up about making the documentary in a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair.
She said “what was really important was to connect the dots to these larger historical issues” when putting the series together.
‘Harry & Meghan’ becomes most watched doccie during debut week
“They (the Sussexes) were, to their credit, very open and willing to journey down some of the paths they might not have originally considered. [The love story] is the spine, but, for me it was always necessary to connect the dots to the personal story and the larger historical context.”
She also opened up about Buckingham Palace’s reaction to the docuseries, which initially was “no comment”.
Netflix revealed members of the royal family had declined to comment in the series, but a royal source refuted this, saying neither the palace nor representatives of Prince William or other royals had been approached.
The royal family appeared to backtrack on this when Netflix insisted it reached out to their communications officers in advance, saying they received an email “purporting to be from a third-party production company”, according to Sky News.
An attempt to verify the authenticity of the email with the couple’s Archewell Productions or Netflix went unanswered, according to the report.
Garbus said the move was done to “discredit us, and by discrediting us they can discredit the content of the show”.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
