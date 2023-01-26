Lifestyle

Missed your fave shows? DStv launches two pop-up channels for viewers hit by load-shedding

The channels will allow viewers to watch prime-time television if they missed their favourite shows due to load-shedding

26 January 2023 - 11:00

MultiChoice is coming through for customers affected by load-shedding by launching two channels dedicated to repeating content...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card Lifestyle
  2. Paris Hilton, hubby welcome first baby via surrogate Lifestyle
  3. There’s so much to munch on at these three really hot Joburg eateries Food
  4. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  5. Angela Bassett makes history as first Marvel actor to score an Oscar nod Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg