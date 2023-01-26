Missed your fave shows? DStv launches two pop-up channels for viewers hit by load-shedding
The channels will allow viewers to watch prime-time television if they missed their favourite shows due to load-shedding
26 January 2023 - 11:00
MultiChoice is coming through for customers affected by load-shedding by launching two channels dedicated to repeating content...
Missed your fave shows? DStv launches two pop-up channels for viewers hit by load-shedding
The channels will allow viewers to watch prime-time television if they missed their favourite shows due to load-shedding
MultiChoice is coming through for customers affected by load-shedding by launching two channels dedicated to repeating content...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos