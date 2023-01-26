SPOTLIGHT | 'Mummies' releases; 'Kings of Joburg' back; Oscar buzz as nominee list is finalised
Animated comedy follows three mummies' wacky adventures; local Netflix series kicks off its second season; and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads Academy Award race with 11 nominations
This week Spotlight covers an exciting variety of interviews, new releases and the nominations for 2023’s Oscars.
The delightful new release at cinemas this week is Mummies, an animated comedy set in present-day London, starring three Egyptian mummies who try to find a stolen ring belonging to the royal family. Directed by Juan Jesus Garcia Galocha (Tad the Explorer, Strings), Mummies features the voice cast of Sean Bean, Eleanor Tomlinson, Hugh Bonneville and Joe Thomas.
Spotlight attended Netflix’s Kings of Joburg recent season 2 premiere in Johannesburg. Look out for our presenter, Collette Prince, mingling with the cast and all things glamorous. Season 2 again features Joburg’s criminal underworld, but after the passing of actor Shona Ferguson in 2021, who portrayed Simon ‘Vader’ Masire, this season focuses on a new King of Joburg. It also stars Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Cindy Mahlango and Thapelo Mokoena and starts on January 27.
Don’t miss Collette’s exclusive interview with Ferguson, who is also the executive producer, available from next week on Spotlight South Africa.
We are also presenting a collection of interviews with the cast from You People, the hilarious new Netflix release. Directed by Kenya Barris (Blackish, BlackAF), the movie centres on the struggles of interracial and intercultural relationships when Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira’s (Lauren London) families try to come to terms with changes in their lives. Spotlight interviews David Duchovny, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy to celebrate You People streaming on Netflix from January 27.
Finally, Spotlight looks at the 95th Academy Award nominations, leading up the event on March 12. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the way with 11 while The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water plus Top Gun: Maverick have all scooped up multiple nominations.
