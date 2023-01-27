Lifestyle

Imane Ayissi adds African touch to Paris haute couture fashion week

27 January 2023 - 07:10 By Mimosa Spencer
Designer Imane Ayissi in Paris, France.
Designer Imane Ayissi in Paris, France.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Imane Ayissi wove African textiles into his haute couture collection shown in Paris on Thursday, mixing raffia-lined garments in bright colours with dresses coated in sequins or airy silk fringes.

"This is a window to show techniques of African artisans," said Ayissi.

Models walked down a runway in an ornate mansion near the Arc de Triomphe, parading sculptural dresses and sequin-coated tops trimmed with raffia.

A fitted minidress in splashes of orange, red and green featured a traditional tie-dye technique, with a sprinkling of orange Swarovski crystal embellishments added for sparkle.

"We've gone through some very difficult times, with the Covid-19 pandemic that was hard for everyone. It's time to try to rebound," said Ayissi, gesturing towards a hot pink dress.

The Cameroon-born designer, who is based in Paris, is featured in the Victoria & Albert Museum exhibit "Africa Fashion" in London.

Haute couture fashion week in Paris, which wound up on Thursday, featured some of the most prestigious fashion houses, including Christian Dior and Chanel.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Shimza to perform at Paris Fashion Week

The city of love is calling Shimza
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Real life 'succession' battles as nepo babies battle it out in luxury business LVMH

LVMH is thriving under CEO Bernard Arnault and his offspring. Why not let the billionaire bling kids do what they do best?
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Red carpet kings and queens: Winning outfits from Golden Globes 2023

The 80th annual Golden Globes kicked off awards season this month, and many of our favourite stars took to the red carpet for their big wins.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Fashion resolutions from local gurus

Get your New Year inspirations in full swing with wise words from South Africa's finest fashion fundis.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Take a step through the looking glass Lifestyle
  2. Kim K, Harry Styles & A$AP Rocky: top celeb threads to shop second hand The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Street style: Top trends for going back to the office The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Caring young shoppers are turning back time Lifestyle
  5. Cluttercore: Gen Z says ‘stuff you’ to minimalism-obsessed millennials Lifestyle
  6. Sweet deal as art meets fashion to boost a brand and spotlight creatives Lifestyle
  7. Sideline view of the cores: the A to Z of fashion aesthetics Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Paris Hilton, hubby welcome first baby via surrogate Lifestyle
  2. Angela Bassett makes history as first Marvel actor to score an Oscar nod Lifestyle
  3. Missed your fave shows? DStv launches two pop-up channels for viewers hit by ... Lifestyle
  4. Royals accused of trying to ‘discredit the content’ of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Lifestyle
  5. Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding