Motoring Review

Ford’s old Ranger Wildtrak still game in 2023

There's a new one, but the outgoing pickup is still a solid used pick

As all you regular readers will know, Ford towards the end of last year swapped our long-term Everest XLT for a Ranger Wildtrak. The good people at the Blue Oval had planned on giving us a new-generation Ranger model but due to delays and Covid and all the other logistical nightmares that plagued 2022, well, there was just no way it was going to happen...