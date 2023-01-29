How Toyota's Prius went from drab to fab

But even more bizzarre, my colleague bemoaned, was that his teenager included a pair of white Crocs on the shopping list. You might have noticed that Crocs, once exclusively the preserve of moms and dads in the year 2005, have somehow become part of youthful repertoire.

From being the butt of jokes, regarded as a symbol of peak un-sexiness, the moulded rubber footwear with its holey design appears to have become a deeply trendy (and ironic) fashion statement. Not many things can go from anti-cool to desirably chic in such a way.

It reminds me of the Toyota Prius. Although the first one was a pioneer of innovative hybrid technology, it was viewed by traditional lovers of the automobile (petrolheads) with pure contempt.

The Prius represented the opposite of all the ingredients that got people hot for the topic of cars. it was styled like an appliance, had a lacklustre powertrain and was favoured by Hollywood stars who wanted to look like they had an eco-conscience.