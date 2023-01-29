Load-shedding catch-up plans for TV shows
Broadcasters to rerun programmes missed through blackouts
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Did load-shedding cause you to miss your favourite TV show this week? If you did, your broadcaster may have you covered...
Did load-shedding cause you to miss your favourite TV show this week? If you did, your broadcaster may have you covered...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.