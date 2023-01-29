Humour
SA is replete with stories of folks who just rock up and never leave
Sometimes a boy just needs a 'mama'
29 January 2023 - 00:01
I’m at that age when I have to keep an elaborate network of young men in my harem. No, you filthy-brained scum, not that type of harem. My Technophobe Support Harem, who help this 51-year-old technophobe with all his needs in this, the digital age. It’s a mutualistic symbiosis...
Humour
SA is replete with stories of folks who just rock up and never leave
Sometimes a boy just needs a 'mama'
I’m at that age when I have to keep an elaborate network of young men in my harem. No, you filthy-brained scum, not that type of harem. My Technophobe Support Harem, who help this 51-year-old technophobe with all his needs in this, the digital age. It’s a mutualistic symbiosis...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos